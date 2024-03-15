Walleye Trading LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,161 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,506,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,504,000 after purchasing an additional 275,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,400,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,334,000 after acquiring an additional 149,259 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,260,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,726,000 after buying an additional 993,415 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,475 shares of company stock worth $585,990 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.53. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.04.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $316.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.77 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.50%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.273 dividend. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

