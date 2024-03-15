Walleye Trading LLC Purchases New Shares in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACU)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACU – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 232,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVACU. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,364,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,728,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,639,000.

Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of KVACU stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. Keen Vision Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34.

Keen Vision Acquisition Company Profile

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

Further Reading

