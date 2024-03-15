Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 2,482,331 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 35.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,482,331 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $321,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 20.8% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.93.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

