Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 575,646 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,423,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575,646 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $318,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 143.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 81.7% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE PFG opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $84.65.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFG

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.