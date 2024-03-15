Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 644,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,454 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.05% of Credit Acceptance worth $296,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 22.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,443,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $550.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $548.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.41. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $379.77 and a 1-year high of $616.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 15.71 and a quick ratio of 15.71.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $10.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $491.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.80 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 15.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.98, for a total transaction of $289,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CACC. StockNews.com raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.75.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

