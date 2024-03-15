Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 572,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 46,258 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in ASML were worth $337,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in ASML by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $959.78 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,056.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $879.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 29.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASML. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

