Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,917,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,205 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $309,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,559,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,256,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 157.8% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 33.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 903,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,815,000 after acquiring an additional 225,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 34.2% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:H opened at $156.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $159.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56, a PEG ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on H shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.13.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 9,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $1,520,603.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total transaction of $11,957,670.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,737,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 9,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $1,520,603.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,525 shares of company stock worth $22,993,575 over the last 90 days. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

