Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,076,429 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 2,264,222 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $357,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Performance Food Group by 50.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 1,026.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $75.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average is $65.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $52.32 and a 52-week high of $78.54.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

