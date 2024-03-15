Wellington Management Group LLP Has $284.39 Million Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,465,734 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,634,322 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $284,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 61.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 194,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.31. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.