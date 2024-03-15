Wellington Management Group LLP Has $288.35 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,557 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Waters were worth $288,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Waters in the first quarter worth $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Waters by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 39.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $343.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $325.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.42. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $363.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WAT shares. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.50.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

