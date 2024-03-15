Wellington Management Group LLP Has $318.52 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,947 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $318,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 41.9% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 16,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,202,000 after purchasing an additional 92,542 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,414,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,093,000 after purchasing an additional 180,889 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of DGX opened at $127.12 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $148.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $703,349.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,809,145.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.92.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

