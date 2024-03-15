Wellington Management Group LLP Has $349.16 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 679,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,619 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $349,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $854.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,456 shares of company stock worth $28,641,748 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $933.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $820.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $670.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $395.90 and a 52 week high of $951.52.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.48 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.