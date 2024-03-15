Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,805,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,048 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $359,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 64.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 297.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,009,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,009,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at $28,218,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,313 shares of company stock valued at $27,506,379 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shockwave Medical Trading Down 1.2 %

SWAV stock opened at $266.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 68.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.90. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $315.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 11.76.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

