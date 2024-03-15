Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 147,119 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,119 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $320,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 12.3% in the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 34.1% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 25,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 72,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,070,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total value of $128,362.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,377 shares of company stock valued at $93,925,467 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $384.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $377.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.25. The firm has a market cap of $136.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.40, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $229.72 and a one year high of $403.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

