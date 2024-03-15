Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 20,589 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,908,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.09% of Cabot worth $340,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cabot by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot by 460.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $86.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $63.73 and a 1 year high of $89.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.28 million. Analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBT shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cabot

In other news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $4,413,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

