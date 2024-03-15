Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 978,776 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $291,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth $1,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI opened at $124.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.92 and a 1-year high of $133.80.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.59%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,500 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $180,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $1,221,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,920. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

