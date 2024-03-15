Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,462,962 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,110,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462,962 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.08% of AZEK worth $360,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,858,000 after acquiring an additional 959,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AZEK by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,031,000 after buying an additional 98,704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AZEK by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,992,000 after buying an additional 929,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AZEK by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after buying an additional 2,906,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AZEK by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,283,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,449,000 after buying an additional 193,961 shares in the last quarter.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.92. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AZEK

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,697,740.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,561,462 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

See Also

