Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 3,202,992 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,592,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,202,992 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.06% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $296,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 537,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 122,281 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,039,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,115,000 after buying an additional 83,182 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,726,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,369,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 36,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ZWS. KeyCorp lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 129,604 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,284,708.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,451,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 30,000 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $992,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 589,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,499,109.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 129,604 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,284,708.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,828,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,451,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,243 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,982. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

ZWS opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $356.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

