Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 38,487 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,047,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 38,487 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $267,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,382,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,756,746,000 after buying an additional 211,790 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,384,160,000 after buying an additional 2,146,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,131,647,000 after buying an additional 95,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,795,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $742,334,000 after purchasing an additional 321,529 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,810,583 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $334.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $314.65 and its 200-day moving average is $285.29. The stock has a market cap of $85.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $347.71.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.72.

View Our Latest Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.