Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 55,618 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,506,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,618 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $287,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. BNP Paribas lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.29.

EXPD stock opened at $118.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.89 and a 52 week high of $131.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.08.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

