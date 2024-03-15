Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 587,597 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,485,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 587,597 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in UDR were worth $302,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get UDR alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $913,594,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UDR by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 30.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,157,000 after buying an additional 3,164,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,081,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,929,000 after buying an additional 394,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.53.

Insider Transactions at UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $44.02.

UDR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.37%.

UDR Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.