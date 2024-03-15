Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 621,746 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,651,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 621,746 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $296,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR opened at $91.01 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.00.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $3,131,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,326.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

