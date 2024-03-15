Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 805,838 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,634,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 805,838 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.05% of TriNet Group worth $306,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 351.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $126.09 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.07 and a 52-week high of $132.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.80 and a 200-day moving average of $116.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.46. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 87.97%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TNET shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 5,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $648,132.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,851.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $293,521.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 5,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $648,132.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,851.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,218 shares of company stock valued at $5,140,303. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

