Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,270,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523,046 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $340,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.8 %

HLT opened at $206.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.86 and a 52 week high of $209.71.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

