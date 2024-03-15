Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,274,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,080 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Assured Guaranty worth $319,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AGO. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $90.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.40. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.13. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $96.60.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $4.57. The business had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.15 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

