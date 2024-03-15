Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.57. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 435,613 shares traded.

Western Copper and Gold Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Copper and Gold

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 936.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23,402 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Western Copper and Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

