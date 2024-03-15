Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Insider Pascal Schweitzer Sells 6,000 Shares

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) insider Pascal Schweitzer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $843,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,766.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:WAB opened at $140.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.92. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $91.89 and a twelve month high of $143.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.42%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAB. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 159,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 81,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,030,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

