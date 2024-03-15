William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ikena Oncology in a report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.42). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ikena Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ikena Oncology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday.

Ikena Oncology Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. Ikena Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $7.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ikena Oncology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,769,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 58,894 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,158,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 32,078 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,849,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,849,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

