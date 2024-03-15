Williams-Sonoma, Inc. to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $5.32 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:WSM)

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report issued on Monday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.33. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $14.72 per share.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

WSM has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.81.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $285.90 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $292.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,287,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,315 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 39.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 386,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after acquiring an additional 109,533 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

