Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,576 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,850 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.5% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $5,454,000. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $5,882,000. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the third quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $1,418,000. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 86,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Apple Stock Up 1.1 %

AAPL stock opened at $173.00 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $149.92 and a one year high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.56 and a 200-day moving average of $183.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

