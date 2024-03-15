Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $320.52

Shares of Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 320.52 ($4.11) and traded as high as GBX 326.30 ($4.18). Worldwide Healthcare shares last traded at GBX 324.50 ($4.16), with a volume of 1,142,811 shares trading hands.

Worldwide Healthcare Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32,532.40 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 320.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 308.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sven Borho acquired 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.20) per share, with a total value of £1,115.20 ($1,428.83). 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Worldwide Healthcare Company Profile

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

