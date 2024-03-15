Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Short Interest Update

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,337,200 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the February 14th total of 1,621,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.9 days.

Xinyi Glass Price Performance

XYIGF stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12. Xinyi Glass has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.91.

Xinyi Glass Company Profile

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

