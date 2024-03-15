Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Update

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the February 14th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Yangarra Resources Price Performance
Shares of YGRAF opened at $0.83 on Friday. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.
Yangarra Resources Company Profile
