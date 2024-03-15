Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Update

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the February 14th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Yangarra Resources Price Performance

Shares of YGRAF opened at $0.83 on Friday. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

