Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

AMN stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.10. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,038,000 after buying an additional 1,461,541 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,796,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,578,000 after buying an additional 828,390 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3,287.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 555,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,359,000 after buying an additional 539,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after buying an additional 498,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorge A. Caballero purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 26,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,899 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

