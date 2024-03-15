Zacks Research Weighs in on Acuity Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AYI)

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acuity Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ram now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $2.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.72. The consensus estimate for Acuity Brands’ current full-year earnings is $13.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.46 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS.

AYI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.80.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $256.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $149.30 and a 12 month high of $264.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 5,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

