Zacks Research Weighs in on Clean Harbors, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Clean Harbors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Clean Harbors’ current full-year earnings is $7.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Shares of CLH opened at $188.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.64. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $129.70 and a fifty-two week high of $193.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98.

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $114,248,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 988.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 705,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,963,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $66,014,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3,711.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,406,000 after purchasing an additional 270,009 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth $43,440,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

