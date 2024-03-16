10,746 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000.

EWJV opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $287.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.46. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.39.

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

