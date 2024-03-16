10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.06% of 10x Genomics worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after acquiring an additional 100,382 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,519,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,698,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 167,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $49,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,367,020.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $49,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,367,020.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $86,424.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,959 shares of company stock valued at $773,766. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.97.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.82% and a negative net margin of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $183.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

