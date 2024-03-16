1,200 Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Purchased by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,402,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $480,908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168,941 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $199,877,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,466,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $566,123,000 after buying an additional 4,271,009 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,630,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062,019 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

SU stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.