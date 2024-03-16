12,750 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $691,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Vail Resorts Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of MTN stock opened at $218.75 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.88 and a 52-week high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.04.
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vail Resorts Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.56%.
About Vail Resorts
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
Read More
