1,412 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 98.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 83.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $189.70 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

