17,116 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Bought by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in FOX by 68.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 36.5% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 35.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Citigroup raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.45.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $29.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.78. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $35.40.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

