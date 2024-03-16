1,914 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,914 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $391,652,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $261,515,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 73.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,496,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,293,000 after purchasing an additional 631,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,297,000 after acquiring an additional 576,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNG opened at $161.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.14.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

LNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

