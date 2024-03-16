2,067 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Baidu by 103.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Baidu by 36.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Baidu by 2,930.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth about $72,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Nomura raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.69.

Baidu Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $103.86 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.58 and a 52-week high of $160.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.92.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

