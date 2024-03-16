236 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Acquired by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $140.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $148.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTB. UBS Group boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.71.

Get Our Latest Report on MTB

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,481 shares of company stock worth $5,114,624. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.