250 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Acquired by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 136,782 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 117,422 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $1,267,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,091.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director George J. Morrow sold 40,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total value of $5,576,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $1,267,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,091.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,055 shares of company stock worth $50,433,173. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $139.10 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $143.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

