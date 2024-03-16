2,765 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $199.74 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $203.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.06.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

