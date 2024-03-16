400 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Acquired by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,571 shares of company stock valued at $14,304,794. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $145.75 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $94.33 and a 52-week high of $149.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.28 and its 200 day moving average is $119.24.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

Featured Articles

