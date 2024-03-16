41,330 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,330 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $1,409,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,205 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 35.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,224,544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $203,034,000 after purchasing an additional 584,979 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $90.12 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

