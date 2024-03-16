483 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Bought by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 46.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

SPYG stock opened at $71.67 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $73.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

